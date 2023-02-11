Steve Bull: Confidence is flowing through Wolves again

Wolves players during the win over Liverpool (Getty)

I have to admit, 3-0 wasn’t a scoreline I was expecting but Wolves deserved it and we looked a really decent side.

The lads put some excellent football together at times and Liverpool were well beaten.

It would have been nice had some of the national media and pundits given our boys a bit more credit for the performance rather than saying how bad Liverpool were.

Wolves played well, really well, and it looks like confidence and spirit are flowing back through the side. Julen Lopetegui seems to have them playing with freedom and they look like they are enjoying their football again.

They are playing with a smile on their faces and there is a real difference in belief. Previously there was a clear lack of confidence but Lopetegui looks like he has taken the pressure off their shoulders and given them the freedom to express themselves.

Last weekend will have given the lads a real boost but it’s the manager’s job now to let them know that it’s time to move on. You can’t dine out on that performance for long – we’re at Southampton today and this is where we need to make it count.

Liverpool was almost like a bonus three points – no-one was expecting us to win.

Now, though, it is a real chance to put a gap between us and the bottom three, these are the games we need to be winning.

It won’t be easy – Southampton are at the bottom of the table and they will be fighting for their lives.

But if we go there on the front foot and look to impose our game on them, we should come away with the three points.

If we sit back, I think it will peter out into a drab goalless draw.

I think the boss will have them up for it, though – this is a real chance to put some space between ourselves and the relegation zone and these are the games where our fate is decided.