Matheus Cunha: There's no pricetag pressure at Wolves

Matheus Cunha (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The forward arrived in January from Atletico Madrid on a loan deal that will become a £43million permanent move, making him Wolves' record signing.

But when asked if he feels the pressure of that transfer fee, the Brazilian was relaxed in his answer.

He said: "To be honest, football never has pressure.

"Football is emotional for people and for me I am concentrated and focused because it is my work.

"But pressure is when a father doesn't have money to help his family, this is pressure.

"For me, football is only happiness. I am focused and enjoy every game."

Cunha was Wolves' top target for January and they moved quickly to secure his signature before the window had even opened.

Wolves beat relegation rivals Everton and Leeds to the 23-year-old, as the pulling power of head coach Julen Lopetegui continues to benefit the club.

When asked if the head coach played a big part in Cunha choosing Wolves, the forward said: "It was 90 per cent, sure!

"I know his mentality is very good and he wants to win every game, for me this is very important.

"We have to go to the pitch to win. I am very happy with this move to work with him.

"I'm also very happy with my team-mates. We have time to adapt and become a much better player also."

Since his arrival, Cunha's best position has been a topic of debate.

The club see him as a number nine and hope he will provide the goals to keep them in the Premier League – and he has played as a striker for the majority of his career.

Some supporters are sceptical, however, and feel he could be better suited to playing off a striker, either as a number 10 or out wide.

But when asked if he prefers a particular position, Cunha added: "For me, the most important thing is to help the team.

"Any position that the coach wants I am prepared for.

"I am happy with this team and I am happy with this move.