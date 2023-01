Joao Gomes

A bid of £15 million has been accepted by the Brazilian club and he is set to fly into England to complete his move and sign a five and a half year deal.

He has been subject to interest from a number of clubs with Lyon said to be rivalling Wolves for his signature.

Liverpool have also been another club rumoured to be interested - but Wolves have finally got their man.

So what can Wolves fans expect from their latest arrival.