Steve Bull: Wolves must stick together after officiating farce

Julen Lopetegui speaking with referee Andrew Madley.

It was a cracking game of football against Liverpool, where both teams took the game to each other.

But at the end, there was a farcical situation. It was a disgrace and proves that they haven’t got VAR right yet.

If that was us we’d be happy with another bite of the cherry, and I’m sure Liverpool are, but Wolves have now got to win the game all over again.

It will be a tough game next week, but we’re capable of doing the same again.

Heading off the back of that into the Nottingham Forest game, it was frustrating not to get into the semi-finals.

Things happen in football and referees do get it right, sometimes!

But he definitely got this one wrong. If you watch the replay, Nunes had his ankle trod on and had a nudge in the back. The boot flying off said it all.

That was the big chance of getting to Wembley and we should have won that game, but we have to lick our wounds and concentrate on the league.

It’s an even bigger game against West Ham today. Wolves need their leaders in the dressing room to pick this team up and go into a huge fixture.

If they keep doing what they’re doing, they will get these decisions and results. We’ve seen a big transformation since Christmas with the performances and eventually they’ll get that one bit of luck to kick our season on.

Today’s game should be the start of our season. I’m fed up of saying it’s a six-pointer, this is a nine-pointer! We have to win this game.

This is the ideal chance, at home, to prove to the fans we will stay up this season.

Meanwhile, the key area for Wolves in this transfer market is scoring goals!

It’s nice to see midfield signings coming in, and I’m sure they’ll add to the team, but we do need goals.