Steve Bull: Wolves are improving with every game

Julen Lopetegui. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Against Manchester United we stood against them toe-to-toe and gave them a good game.

All it was down to was the clinical finishing, which they have, and to come out of that game with nothing was a bit disappointing.

But the lads came back on Wednesday and put Villa to the sword in the first half. It was one of the best first-half performances I’ve seen from a Wolves side for a very long time.

It was a game of two halves. We dominated the first half and should have scored more than one goal. That was our problem, we didn’t get the killer second goal.

In the second half we took our foot off the gas and it was like watching a different team. Villa got more of the ball and did to us what we did to them in the first half.

We were a bit lucky at the end. We more or less folded and they could have scored again. But to go away and get a point, I’d have taken that all day long.

Once we get out of the bottom three and start working our way up the league, I’ll feel a bit happier. We’re still in a dangerous place and counting on the teams around us losing.

The trip to Liverpool tonight in the FA Cup is not a priority, the league is definitely more important. But if we have a good cup run it would be great. I’d take surviving this year, either 15th or 16th, and going to Wembley in a cup final. Our bread and butter is the league, but I’d also like to see Wolves put out a side capable of winning the game tonight and giving them a good game.

A cup run, either in the FA Cup or from the Carabao Cup quarter-final next week, would be brilliant.

Wolves still need some new recruits to add to the great footballers already at the club.