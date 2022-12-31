Steve Bull: Football has lost an icon in Pele

Pele

He was one of the best players in the world during his era – one of the best players to ever play the game – and an everlasting, unbelievable striker.

You can watch clips of him playing now, decades after he retired, and never get fed up of them. His talent was incredible.

I wish I had the chance to meet him, but everyone that did always said he was a very humble and polite man.

He’s left an amazing legacy and all our hearts go out to his family. Football has lost an icon with his sad passing and I hope every supporter has the chance to pay their respects this weekend.

Meanwhile, looking at Wolves, a win is a win and we don’t care how they do it!

Whether it’s a scrappy 1-0 or a brilliant performance, Wolves just needed the points and the victory against Everton at Goodison Park on Boxing Day was absolutely huge for the club and the team.

What we saw was two sides that were very nervous and didn’t want to give anything away.

It shows the fighting spirit Wolves have, that they kept going until the 95th minute to get the winner.

I was pulling my hair out at Wolves’ lack of sharpness and lack of a clinical edge, but it was our first Premier League game back under a new manager in Julen Lopetegui.

We got the win and hopefully it will boost the confidence in the players, and the crowd as well, to get a result against Manchester United.

We needed this lift and hopefully the tide has turned. We’ve got ourselves off the bottom of the table ahead of a tough month coming up.

If we add to the group in January, we can get stronger and stronger.

The Molineux crowd will be key against United and the team needs to give them something to shout about.