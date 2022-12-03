World Cup can help rally Wolves' Raul Jimenez says Steve Bull

Mexico's Raul Jimenez and Poland's Kamil Glik battle for the ball during the FIFA World Cup Group C match at Stadium 974, Rass Abou Aboud. Picture date: Tuesday November 22, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Mexico. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Mexico and Jimenez’s exit from the World Cup at the group stage was confirmed earlier this week after a third-placed finish in group C.

Molineux frontman Jimenez, 31, enjoyed action as a second-half substitute in all three fixtures for his nation having been ready to feature after nursing a groin problem.

Bull, the club’s record scorer with 306 goals, is hopeful the Mexican is able to find some form when domestic action resumes.

He said: “In one way I’m pleased – I probably shouldn’t be pleased because they’re a good side – to see Mexico out.

“I’m pleased that Raul can now come back to us and concentrate on Wolves.

“We’ve got to get him right now for Boxing Day, he’s got just under a month or so now to say ‘come on, I’m ready to get back to it’.

“He has been a miss, Costa came in and tried to fill a gap, Kalajdzic came in and got injured.

“It’s a hard role to do, Raul has been off the boil for quite a bit and I’m just hopeful these minutes in the World Cup have given him a bit of a spark to be ready to go for Wolves on Boxing Day.”

Jimenez’s selection at the showpiece tournament was a controversial one with new head coach Julen Lopetegui not keen on his involvement. Bull added: “Fingers crossed Lopetegui can help him, and it’s not just about Raul, he has got to get everybody going because it’s been on a downer for the last few months.