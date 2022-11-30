Wolves have rediscovered their 'mentality and fight' says Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins of Wolverhampton Wanderers applauds fans following the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on August 06, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Wolves signed off for the international break with another Premier League defeat, as new head coach Julen Lopetegui watched on against Arsenal, but put in an improved display.

Collins, the centre-half summer recruit, feels the mentality and teamwork within the Wolves squad was 'lost a bit' during struggles earlier in the campaign under former boss Bruno Lage.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international heaped praise on the work done by the caretaker team of Steve Davis and James Collins and feels the 'fight' will only increase inside the Molineux dressing room under ex-Spain and Real Madrid chief Lopetegui – who oversees his first official day in charge of training today.

"The mentality in the group is there and the teamwork is there," said former Stoke and Burnley defender Collins.

"I think it was there at the start and we lost it a bit, but we're getting that back and we know as a group what we have to do when we come back."

Collins continued: "With the new manager we have something to fight for now.

"The lads have done their best, Steve and James had a tough job and it wasn't easy for them at all, but they've come in and fought for us and worked hard with us. I can't thank them enough.

"We showed that hard work (against Arsenal) and if we work on that we'll be fine."

Lopetegui arrived at Compton the day prior to the Arsenal clash – though his staff were at the training ground a few days prior for a watching brief – and the Spaniard introduced himself to the squad and existing staff.

Collins has made 14 appearances for Wolves this term. He completed both friendlies as Republic of Ireland faced Norway and Malta last week, a 2-1 defeat and 1-0 win respectively.

Asked about his new club boss, the defender added: "I don't know a lot, but I've seen his CV and it's great.