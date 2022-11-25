World Cup Watch Day 5: Ruben Neves and co off the mark as Brazilians sparkle

Portugal's Neves Ruben battles with Ghanaâs Mohammed Kudus during the FIFA World Cup Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. Picture date: Thursday November 24, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Portugal. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Their Samba stars took on Serbia in their opening game on Thursday evening and showed just why they are many people's favourites to take the crown.

Elsewhere, Portugal and Ruben Neves got their campaign underway and the headlines in that one were grabbed by one unemployed striker - with the other two games in the day ones that probably won't stick around in the memory for long.

Here is a look back in the fifth day at the World Cup:

Swiss edge past Cameroon

The first game of the day, on paper, looked like it was going to be a tight affair and so it proved to be.

There wasn't much to choose between the two sides and when the winner came it produced a unique story in itself.

Breel Embolo, who was born in Cameroon, bagged the winner for the Swiss and out of respect for the country of his birth didn't celebrate.

It was a big three points for the Swiss, who, in a tough group, now have a good early upper hand.

Uruguay and South Korea play out a snooze fest

If there is a competition for the least memorable or most boring game of the World Cup - then this will be a serious contender.

The game was devoid of quality and entertainment - not something you would have thought ahead of kick off with the players on show.

Korea, without Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan never got going and as for Uruguay, they looked sluggish and their talisman Luiz Suarez was almost non existent at times.

Not one that will be remembered.

Neves and co off the mark as Ronaldo takes the headlines...again

When Portugal got their campaign underway there was only going to be one man grabbing the headlines - yep, you guessed it.

Cristiano Ronaldo, probably one of the only free agents at the World Cup, is still making headlines after his infamous TalkTV interview and departure from Manchester United.

For an hour it was a tight affair with Ghana before Ronaldo smashed home from the spot - after winning the penalty albeit in a dubious manner.

Andre Ayew levelled before two quick goals took the game away from the African side - and despite a late consolation Portugal held on.

Wolves star Neves was the anchor of the Portuguese midfielder and put on a solid display before being taken off in the final quarter - with Matheus Nunes an unused substitute.

Brazil 2-0 Serbia

Serbia are no slouches - but Brazil are looking exceptional.

They are always going to be one of the favourites given their past exploits and the players they have at their disposal - but my god they look a cut above most at the moment.

And Richarlison has arguably already scooped the goal of the competition award.