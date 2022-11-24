World Cup Watch Day 5: Another day and another shock as Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker avoids Canada upset

Canada s Alphonso Davies reacts after missing from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Group F match at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan. Picture date: Wednesday November 23, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Belgium. Photo credit should read: Martin Rickett/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

First it was Saudi Arabia leaving Messi and co speechless and on Wednesday it was Japan's turn - as they left Germany staring down the barrel of an early tournament exit.

And with a bit more composure from Canada's front line - there may well have been another contender for one of the biggest World Cup upsets of all time.

Here is a look at day five ion Qatar:

Saiss solid as Morocco hold Russia finalists Croatia

It's fair to say Morocco have a tough job to qualify from Group F - after being drawn with two of the world's top 12.

However, they got off to a good start on Wednesday as they held the 2018 finalists Croatia to a scoreless draw - and much of that was down to former Wolves man Romain Saiss.

Saiss, who left the club to join Besiktas in the summer - kept Luka Modric and co at bay throughout the game and had his side even had a handful of chances to win it themselves.

With Belgium and Canada ahead for them - they now have a real chance of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Gnabry and Germany stunned as Japan claim big shock

Ranked 24th in the world Japan are no mugs - but there aren't many who saw this coming.

Germany may have slipped outside the top ten in the world but you would have expected them to have enough to get off the mark with a win.

And it was all going well when Ilkay Gundogan put them ahead from the spot - and with the front line Germany had on show you'd expect them to kick on

In that front line was Serge Gnabry, a name that West Brom fans are never allowed to forget given what he has gone on to do since his ill fated loan spell at the club in 2015, when Tony Pulis said the forward was 'not at the level to play for West Brom'.

The way the clash on Wednesday panned out - you could argue he was channelling a performance from that 2015 loan spell.

With 15 minutes to go Germany were still in front - but the Japanese levelled on 75 minutes and with seven minutes to go Takuma Asano, a man who signed for Arsenal but never played for the Gunners after being unable to obtain a work permit, grabbed a famous winner.

Dendoncker and co avoid scalp as Canada forget shooting boots

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker said he and his team mates are eyeing World Cup success in Qatar.

But if Canada knew where the goal was on Wednesday evening - it could have ended up being the worst possible start for the side ranked number two in the world.

The Villa man started at the back as his side dominated possession - but when it came to chances created Canada came out on top.

They carved out 22 shooting chances to Belgium's eight - but fortunately for Dendoncker and his team mates - just three were on target.

One of those chances was a penalty from Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies - but his weak spot kick was easily saved by former Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois.