Steve Bull: Wolves can beat Arsenal for Steve Davis!

Steve Davis. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

It will be a tough game against a team who are on fire. Arsenal are untouchable at the moment.

If we can get something out of the game, I’ll take anything, especially with how they’re playing and how we’re playing.

But you never know, we might shock everyone. They are firing on all cylinders but we’re capable of stopping them.

Arsenal have come to our place many times and we’ve always given them a good game. We can go toe-to-toe with the best.

We haven’t got many leaders on the pitch and Ruben Neves is keeping the ship steady. He’ll be key. Arsenal will arrive thinking it’s an easy win, so we have to put up a fight. We can’t give them the respect, we have to get the first tackle in and give them a game. Don’t let them walk all over us.

It will be nice to give the fans something to cheer about, and give Davis a good send off. He has done a good job and will continue to do that with the under-18s.

Fair play to him. He’s done his bit and it’s now time for Julen Lopetegui to take over.

He’ll be watching the game tonight but it’s not about impressing him, it’s about going out there for the fans. Regardless of a new manager coming in, you have to put the work in every week anyway. Show the fans that you’re putting in 100 per cent.

Looking at mid-week, sometimes you need a scrappy win to get yourselves on a run and Wolves’ Carabao Cup victory over Leeds should help with confidence.

It wasn’t the best performance, because Leeds could have taken an early lead, but our resilience counted and Boubacar Traore got a brilliant goal. It’s absolutely brilliant for him. He’s starting to gradually get up to the pace of the Premier League. His work-rate has been brilliant and it was a great goal.