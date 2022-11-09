Carabao Cup: Wolves v Leeds preview - Steve Davis' men need a win to boost confidence

Matija Sarkic (Getty)

In the context of Wolves’ season, progressing in the cup is not the priority as their Premier League status is severely under threat.

But for a team devoid of confidence and with just three wins in 15 games all season – including the Carabao Cup win over Preston – Wolves need to take a victory wherever they can find it.

As a result, interim head coach Steve Davis needs to strike a balance between handing some players a chance and playing a team capable of winning the game.

Equally, with just one more Premier League game to go before the World Cup break, there is little reason to save any players’ fitness for another fixture.

In fact, Saturday’s game with table topping Arsenal will be incredibly tough and a fixture Wolves are expected to lose, so Davis must play a team tonight that can win the game, while also rotating enough to keep some happy.

Matija Sarkic is surely destined to start between the sticks, with his only other appearance this season coming against Preston in the last round of the competition.

In defence, Nelson Semedo is suspended and Jonny Castro Otto is likely to start at right-back. On the left side, Hugo Bueno is currently first choice in the league, meaning Rayan Ait-Nouri could get a chance once again.

Yerson Mosquera could come in at centre-back for his first minutes of the season, but in order to win the game Davis may go with the tried and tested pairing of Nathan Collins and Max Kilman. It also remains to be seen if Toti Gomes is fit enough to make the squad.

Midfield will be a key area where Davis has big decisions to make.

Joe Hodge, who has been handed his first team chance under Davis, could be in line for a start. Meanwhile, Connor Ronan will be desperate for more minutes after making his Premier League debut at the weekend.

Wolves are sweating on the fitness of Matheus Nunes, while they may not want to risk starting Joao Moutinho again so soon after the weekend.

Up front, the options are limited. Daniel Podence came off at half-time on Saturday after Semedo’s red card, meaning he is the most likely forward to start.

Goncalo Guedes got his first Wolves goal and will be eager to continue that momentum, while Hwang Hee-chan is filling in as a makeshift striker.

Wolves could play Adama Traore, but may prefer to save him for the Arsenal game, while the only other option is to hand youngster Chem Campbell a start.

The small squad at Davis’ disposal will likely force him to play a fairly strong side, unless he was to throw in raw academy talents such as 17-year-old Nathan Fraser.

Either way, Wolves could do with a win to restore some positivity before the break.

Opposition view

Jesse Marsch is expected to hand his fringe players a chance when Leeds travel to Molineux tonight.

Coming off the back of their remarkable 4-3 comeback win over Bournemouth in the league, Leeds arrive in the West Midlands in recent good form having also beaten Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield.

Marsch is likely to give several of his fringe players an opportunity from the start, while still playing a team capable of winning.

Luke Ayling, Mateusz Klich and Joe Gelhardt have all struggled for minutes of late and could start, while Sam Greenwood and Wilfried Gnonto both played huge roles in the win over Bournemouth from the bench and could be handed a place in the starting XI.

Greenwood curled in a superb 20-yard effort and after Liam Cooper’s header had hauled Leeds level, while Gnonto’s driving run from deep in his own half set up the winner at Elland Road on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Crysencio Summerville will be a name to look out for at Molineux.

The 21-year-old has scored in his last three games and notched late winners against both Bournemouth and Liverpool in dramatic fashion.

With his impressive form, Marsch could be tempted to keep him in the side and continue Leeds’ form into the Carabao Cup, against a side in Wolves that they will likely be fighting with to avoid relegation.

Leeds skipper Cooper said: “We see it day in day out with Cry in training. Jesse has just been waiting for the chance to put him in and he’s been unbelievable.

“He has got to keep pushing, keep striving to be better. We’ll look after him.