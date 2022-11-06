Wolves 2 Brighton 3 – Player ratings

Nelson Semedo is sent off. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

Jose Sa - 5

Sa could have done better with Brighton’s equaliser, on what was a difficult afternoon at Molineux.

Nelson Semedo - 2

Semedo cost his team by being beaten for Brighton’s second and then being needlessly sent off. He had a torrid time.

Nathan Collins - 4

Collins was out of position for the first goal and was sat down for the winner. A poor afternoon.

Max Kilman - 5

Kilman was stranded and caught between two minds for Brighton’s opener, when he could have been more aggressive.

Hugo Bueno - 5

An average afternoon for Bueno who couldn’t make much impact going forward and was caught out in defence on a few occasions.

Ruben Neves - 6

Neves scored a good penalty and broke up play, but was unable to have much impact on the game.

Boubacar Traore - 6

He’s a bit chaotic but Traore is full of energy and puts a foot in. He also got a superb for Wolves’ equaliser.

Joao Moutinho - 5

In similar fashion to other games this season, the game largely passed Moutinho by.

Daniel Podence - 5

Podence was busy, for the most part, and did well to win a penalty. He also lost his man for the cross that led to Brighton’s equaliser.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

Hwang looked to hold the ball up, fight off the defender, and he did have a few good touches. Unfortunately, he did not do enough and did not look close to scoring.

Goncalo Guedes - 6

The winger finally showed what we all knew he could do, by scoring a brilliant goal. He worked harder, too, and tried to make things happen. He tired and was quieter before he came off, but finally did more.

Substitutes

Jonny Castro Otto (for Podence, 45), 4, Adama Traore (for Hwang, 68), Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Guedes, 74), Connor Ronan (for Traore, 90).