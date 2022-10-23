Steve Bull: We must get behind Wolves interim boss Steve Davis

Steve Davis, Interim Head Coach of Wolverhampton Wanderers looks on during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at The Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on October 04, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Michael Beale is a young up-and-coming coach, but I don’t know if he would have been right for the job or not, because he hasn’t done it in the Premier League yet. But in football there’s not many players or managers committed to one club and he’s shown that he wants to give QPR his all and get them up. Wolves have missed out because of that, but there’s still plenty of options out there for the future. When you’re in trouble towards the bottom of the league, you need an experienced manager to get you out of that and I don’t know if Steve Davis is the man to do that.

I’m like every other Wolves fan, very frustrated that the club haven’t got anyone sorted for the job. I don’t know Davis too well, I played against him a couple times, but he was dedicated as a player and I’m sure he’s the same as a manager.

But this is a big task and I hope it works out for him. He has his opportunity now – I just hope it doesn’t come back to bite Wolves.

It is taking a bit of a risk, but sometimes you have to do that in life, and I do think he has started to get the players on his side. With the current situation he is probably the right man for the job, but I would have liked to see someone come in with more experience.

Meanwhile, I thought the performance against Crystal Palace was a massive improvement on the games before. In the first 45 minutes we took the game to them and got a deserved goal.