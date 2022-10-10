Wolves open talks with Julen Lopetegui over head coach vacancy

Julen Lopetegui (PA)

Executive chairman Jeff Shi has personally flown to Spain to hold talks with the 56-year-old, as Wolves make him their top target to replace Bruno Lage, who was sacked a week ago.

Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla last week after a poor start to the season, despite helping the Spanish club to three top four finishes and a Europa League title since arriving in 2019.

Reports have suggested that Lopetegui is still in Spain to deal with a family issue, while it is understood Wolves need to gauge whether the former Real Madrid boss is ready to jump straight into a new job.

However, it is also understood that Lopetegui is keen to manage in the Premier League. Agent Jorge Mendes, who has close ties to Wolves, is helping with the negotiations.

If he is appointed, it is not expected to be until later this week at the earliest and interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins are taking training this week as normal in preparation for the upcoming Nottingham Forest game.

Wolves owners Fosun are admirers of Lopetegui and the Spaniard almost became their first Wolves boss in 2016, after Fosun bought the club and sacked Kenny Jackett.

Lopetegui was all set to be announced until he turned Wolves down at late notice to take the Spain national team job.

Just two days before the 2018 World Cup was due to start, Lopetegui was dismissed as Spain boss after it was announced he had signed a deal to become Real Madrid manager, where he was planning to take over after the World Cup.