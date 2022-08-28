Steve Bull: Raul Jimenez needs some help up front for Wolves

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

Most other years we’ve had points on the board by this time, but this year we have one point and been a bit unlucky. But luck only goes so far and you need to win games and grind out results.

Newcastle are a tough side and Eddie Howe is a good manager who knows how to put a side out. He’s added to his squad, so it should be a very entertaining game.

Hopefully the home crowd gives us the boost we need to get the three points. The fans have been on tenterhooks for the first few games and we really need them to get behind the team, they’re the 12th man.

Looking back at Tottenham. I thought we went toe-to-toe with them and played a very good tactical game. We were very unlucky not to come away with at least a point.

I said half-time it will take something special, or somebody special, to score the goal and that was the natural striker that we’re missing. They got the goal and the points.

We licked our wounds and moved on to Preston, and the goal for Raul Jimenez was important. You need a bit of confidence in the side and it takes time.

Getting a win under your belt gets you going. It gets the snowball rolling. I don’t care who the opposition is, all that matters is getting the win and that bit of confidence, which will kick us on going into Newcastle.

The transfer window is almost over and looking back at the business done so far, the three purchases we’ve made have been unbelievable. Brilliant players who just need to get up to speed in the Premier League.

I do think we need a couple more players, just in case a couple leave. They’ll be a lot of activity in the next few days and hopefully we’re part of it.