Steve Bull: The cherry on top of Wolves cake would be a new striker

Goncalo Guedes (Getty)

The 23-year-old midfielder has arrived in a deal worth up to £42million from Sporting Lisbon, and to be fair to Fosun, they have done some major business over the past week.

Like all Wolves fans, I had been eagerly awaiting a significant signing and was a bit scared over the state of the squad, being a bit light on the ground.

But they have come out and made a statement and said ‘if we want to compete with the top 10, we need to buy like a top-10 club’.

They have made two big-time additions in Nunes and Goncalo Guedes, and hopefully there is more to come before the end of the window.

It will take those players a bit of time to settle into the squad and get used to the pace of the Premier League, but once they get going, I am sure we have two very talented and skilful players there.

Nunes looks to be the box-to-box player that we have lacked for a while now. We can have Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho sitting there while Nunes gets further forward, so he should be a good asset.

Of course, going the other way, Morgan Gibbs-White has moved to Nottingham Forest in a deal worth an initial £25m – potentially rising to £42.5m with add-ons.

I must say, that is one of the best sales I have seen at the club in a long time. It is brilliant for the club and brilliant for Morgan as he will get time on the pitch at Forest while we have got a massive chunk of money we can reinvest.

Again, these transfer dealings have been really encouraging.

Fingers crossed, we can now add the cherry on top of the cake by snapping up a striker.