Fabio Silva to sign one-year Wolves contract extension ahead of loan move

By Liam Keen

Fabio Silva will sign a one-year contract extension with Wolves before heading out on loan to Anderlecht, the Express & Star understands.

Fabio Silva (Getty)
The Belgian club made an approach to sign the 19-year-old for a season-long loan, which is not expected to include a buy option.

All of the parties involved are meeting today with the hope of finalising the deal, which will see the £35million striker's wages paid in full by Anderlecht. Despite the hope that they will finalise the deal today, it is unknown if Wolves will officially announce it today.

Although Wolves will save a year's wages in this loan deal, they will not be receiving a loan fee from Anderlecht.

The Express & Star understands that Wolves have agreed a one-year contract extension with Silva ahead of his loan move. It is also understood that the club attempted to strike a deal for a two-year extension, but that the parties settled on a one-year deal.

If loan move and extension goes through, Silva's contract with Wolves will run until 2026, rather than 2025.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

