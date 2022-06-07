Wolves defender Max Kilman hoping to be back for pre-season training

Max Kilman of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates after his team's first goal scored by Joao Moutinho (obscured) during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 03, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 25-year-old centre-back missed the final month of the season after damaging ligaments in a freak training ground incident involving team-mate Chiquinho.

Kilman explained how his stud got caught in the Portuguese winger’s boot as they challenged for the ball.

He said: “I landed awkwardly and just twisted it.

“I heard a little ping, the ligament came off. I was in denial, I thought I’d just walk it off and carry on. But yeah, it didn’t work.”

Injury also ended Kilman’s chances of receiving a first England call-up this summer.

The former non-league player’s impressive performances at the back for Wolves saw him watched by Gareth Southgate earlier this year and he is one of several defenders on the Three Lions boss’ radar.

“It’s been a dream (to play for England) since I was a kid,” he said. “I try not to think about it too much; I just don’t really want to put pressure on myself. My focus is Wolves. If that happens with England, great, but my focus now is pre-season.”

Kilman, who joined Wolves from Maidenhead in 2018, started 30 Premier League matches over the course of the campaign, more than doubling his total number of top flight appearances in previous seasons.

For much of the campaign the Wolves back three, which also featured Conor Coady and Romain Saiss, ranked among the meanest defences in Europe and Kilman believes, on a personal level, there is more to come next year.

He said: “This season I’ve improved and next season I want to improve again. I haven’t hit my peak and I know I’ve got more in me.”

Kilman added: “I’ve really enjoyed it and it’s kind of been my breakthrough year. Team-mates are relying on me more — I really enjoy that kind of pressure. I’ve learned so much and gained so much experience, which I can take on to next season and hopefully just keep improving.

“I never expected (to be in the starting XI) although I always thought if given the opportunity I could start and do my best. I think towards the end of pre-season, Bruno Lage was going to stick with Willy Boly, Romain Saiss and Conor Coady as the best three, but unfortunately for Boly, he got injured and I started the first game and just kept my spot.

“I’ve always liked to carry the ball but this season I had much more confidence within myself and the team.