Steve Bull: Raul Jimenez is a massive part of the Wolves team

Yerson Mosquera and Raul Jimenez (Getty)

You have to put the strongest side out because the teams around us are faltering at the moment.

I think fifth or sixth could be up for grabs and in the next two or three games we could put ourselves in the mix.

We have a great chance. Although we tend to do well against the better teams, there’s no point leaving it until the games against Man City and Liverpool at the end of the season, we have to go for it in the next few games.

It’s down to Bruno and the players and what they want for the rest of the season. Do they want to get a European spot or will they let the season fizzle out? It’s up to them.

We’ll find out in the next two or three games, which are huge fixtures.

Burnley are fighting for their lives and will be as tough as they come. They’ll shut up shop and go for a draw but we have to go there and give a good account of ourselves.

Wolves do not have a good recent history away at Burnley, but they won’t pay any attention to that. The players are focused on every single game and will go there with the mentality of winning the game.

Burnley have also just parted ways with Sean Dyche and when a manager leaves it can go one of two ways – the players will either drag their feet or be determined to put it right and it currently looks like the latter.

If we can get on the front foot and get an early goal that could knock the stuffing out of them and we’re capable of making that 2-0 or 3-0.

Raul Jimenez’s return is huge because he is a massive part of this club and team.