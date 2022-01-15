Steve Bull: Wolves need January signings

Adama Traore. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

I’ve said all along that we need new faces in the squad because it is very, very thin.

Thank goodness we have not had too many injuries over the last few years, but new faces are definitely needed.

Now that Saiss has gone to the African Cup of Nations I think we need a centre-back.

I would also go for a midfielder if Moutinho or Neves get injured or fall a bit flat.

It all depends on how ambitious we want to be. If we want to be in the top seven or six, I think we have to get a couple more players in. I don’t want to see us middle of the table for years to come, I want to see us progressing.

We are progressing to an extent, but not at the fast rate we all want to see.

We’re in a great position – before the season I’d have taken eighth after Christmas all day long.

But being a Wolves fan I always want more. There’s nothing wrong with that, because I want this club to be as high as we can and pushing for that place in Europe again.

Looking at the Sheffield United FA Cup game and the issue with the back three, Wolves improvised well without Saiss.

Dendoncker and Marcal did a fantastic job filling in, but you need somebody there who has done it, or is doing it, because it’s hard. As a player you’ll play anywhere the manager wants you, but you’d always prefer to play in your natural position.

I wanted to see Wolves take the FA Cup seriously and they did – it’s an opportunity to do something this year!

I’d love to go to Wembley again and all the fans would too.

We had a scare in the first 15 minutes against Sheffield United and we gave them too much respect, but our touch of class got the result in the end.