Steve Bull: Wolves cannot show Manchester United too much respect

I think Wolves should approach this game as if they’re playing a mid-table side.

United have started to hit a little bit of form under the new manager, but we’ve been there before and got a result.

We’ve had a good break now over the Christmas period and hopefully they’ve not eaten too much turkey! We can go there and give a good account of ourselves.

They’re not far ahead of us in the table and we can now claw those points back and look towards the top seven or eight.

Wolves have nothing to fear going to Old Trafford, they should be more frightened of us than we are of them.

We’re playing some decent football and just not killing teams off, but a result on Monday would be the perfect start to the New Year.

I’m not sure the break helps Wolves that much, as footballers want to keep playing. It’s like having a car, you need to keep the engine ticking over. Footballers can get a bit stale, so I hope we come out the blocks from the first whistle. When you’ve had time off, it can take 15 or 20 minutes to get back into your stride again.

I hope that isn’t the case tomorrow. We need to go out there and go for it from the start.

They have some quality players but Wolves cannot give them too much respect.

If you give them respect, they’ll walk all over you.

We have to stamp our mark early, prove we’re hard to beat and we could come away with something if we put our front foot forward.

Our defenders should relish this challenge. United use zonal marking, so if we attack the ball from set pieces we could exploit that weakness.

Go up there with some purpose and go over the top of a player if you need to. All of our defenders are capable of scoring from a set piece.