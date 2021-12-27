Jonny Castro Otto close to return to Wolves team training

Jonny Castro Otto (AMA)

In an update from the club's medical team, they confirmed the Spanish defender is nearing a return to team training after injuring both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament in his right knee last April.

That injury happened less than a year after Jonny injured his ACL in the same knee in August 2020.

His return to training with be a major boost to Bruno Lage's side and add more competition at left-wing-back as Rayan Ait-Nouri also aims to return to training soon following a groin injury that kept him out of the games with Brighton and Chelsea.

However, Hwang suffered a hamstring injury in the win over Brighton and is expected to return to play in February. The club were hoping to make his loan from RB Leipzig a permanent one in January.

Wolves also currently have six positive Covid-19 cases in the first team, which led to tomorrow's game with Arsenal being postponed.

The club's statement read: "We hope some of those players will be well enough to return for our game against Manchester United on January 3, and our operations team have arranged a deep clean of the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground to try to prevent further infection."

Yerson Mosquera has recently been cleared of Covid-19 after completing his isolation and is aiming to return to training in February after his long-term hamstring injury.

Willy Boly had been called up by the Ivory Coast for the African Cup of Nations, but will now continue his rehab at Compton after suffering a calf injury.

The club will then assess his ability to return, or travel to the competition, based on his recovery.

Finally, the club also confirmed Pedro Neto will return to Compton in the New Year and insisted he is making 'good progress' following his broken kneecap injury.