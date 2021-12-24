Wolves to enjoy Christmas Day break after Boxing Day match is postponed

The Wolves players and staff will be given Christmas Day off and return to training on Boxing Day (Getty)

Footballers normally spend December 25 training for their upcoming fixture, but this year they have been given the day off after Watford had a request to postpone the clash approved by the Premier League.

Instead, the squad will train today, Boxing Day and December 27, ahead of their trip to Arsenal on December 28.

Having Christmas Day off is not expected to impact the club’s testing schedule either.

Wolves currently do PCR tests twice a week alongside daily lateral flow tests.

But the lateral flow tests are only done if they are at the training ground, so no players or staff will need to take one on Christmas Day as they enjoy a rare festive day with their families.

Alongside the Wolves game, Liverpool’s home clash with Leeds was also postponed after the Premier League board met and agreed to call them off.

A statement from Wolves read: “The decision was taken with guidance from medical advisors, with Watford suffering an ongoing outbreak of positive Covid-19 cases, leaving them with an insufficient number of first-team players available to fulfil the game.

“A request was made to the Premier League board by Watford and a decision was made quickly, to provide sufficient notice to supporters of both clubs planning to attend the fixture, initially scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday. Tickets will be valid for the rearranged date and refunds are available by emailing fanservices@wolves.co.uk.”

In a further statement, the Premier League said they had made the call because Watford continued to have an insufficient number of players – however, their fixture with West Ham United next Tuesday is expected to go ahead.

They also said a number of factors have been taken into consideration.

The statement read: “Watford continue to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their game against Crystal Palace last Saturday was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak. Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday December 28, against West Ham.

“The board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted Covid-19 postponement guidance introduced to clubs in light of the new Omicron variant.

“The board will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club representatives may come into contact with.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing Covid-19 outbreaks, it is the clubs’ and the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible.

“The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution. In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.