Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Malcolm Finlayson saves from Aston Villa's centre-forward Gerry Hitchens (centre) during the FA Cup semi-final held at The Hawthorns. On the right is Wolves left-half Ron Flowers..

The midfielder was an integral part of Wolves' most successful era on the pitch, making more than 500 appearances for the club.

He also earned 45 caps for his country and was part of the 1966 England World Cup winning squad.

Take a look at our gallery below: