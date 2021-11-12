Football fans pay tribute to Wolves legend Ron Flowers MBE

By Luke HatfieldWolvesPublished:

Wolves fans and football fans alike are in mourning following the sad news of Ron Flowers' passing aged 87.

Ron Flowers
Ron Flowers

The Wolves legend was a huge part of the club's most successful era on the pitch, and was a part of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad.

See how football fans are paying tribute to the former midfielder on social media here:

Wolves
Football
Sport
Luke Hatfield

By Luke Hatfield

Digital Sports Journalist with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News