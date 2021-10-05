Wolves boss Bruno Lage vows to keep tweaking

Bruno Lage, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The boss has freshened up midfield and attack to good effect in wins against Southampton and Newcastle which have seen his team climb into mid-table.

Winger Adama Traore has found himself on the bench in both after starting the season’s first five Premier League matches.

Asked how he intended to keep the Spain international happy, Lage claimed players must accept they may not play every week and must be ready to take their chance when it arrives.

He said: “This is football and this is our job. We don’t have easy decisions.

“Now it’s good for me to say, you can understand better why I chose Leander (Dendoncker) and Joao (Moutinho) for Southampton and why I chose Ruben (Neves) and Joao for Newcastle, why I choose Adama for one game and not for other games.

“It’s not about Adama, it’s about all the players and first of all they need to understand my way to work.

“But also to understand the demand they have in front of them. I am here to help them, to take the best from them and they need to continue to work because it’s our job.

“One player stands on the bench and the other comes in to score two goals to help the team, it works in the same way when you have your chance.”