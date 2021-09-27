Wolves' Conor Coady: It's hard not to listen to criticism

Conor Coady (Getty)

After a poor Premier League defeat to Brentford was followed up by losing on penalties to Spurs in the Carabao Cup, Coady was one of several players to come in for criticism.

But the skipper bounced back with a composed performance to help his side to a 1-0 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Now, Coady has admitted it was hard not to notice some comments made about him in the lead up to the game.

He said: “I’ll be honest with you, it’s hard not to at times. That’s me being brutally honest.

“We’re all football people and football fans at the end of the day, first and foremost.

“We want what is best for this football club and there’s only us on the pitch that can make that happen. It’s been a tough week. We’re trying to improve every day and we are improving.

“It’s been a big turnaround with a new manager and his staff coming in, but he’s been fantastic. We’re believing in what he does and how he wants to set us up.

“We’re believing in how he wants us to play and we’re trying to stick to it as much as possible.

“We’ve played some fantastic football this season but not been on the right end of results. Maybe we’re played better (in those games) than (Southampton), but that’s just how football goes. It works like that.

“But it was a gritty performance and we stuck at it. Sometimes it’s hard not to listen but you have to get on with it as a footballer.”

Heading into the game on the south coast Wolves had only won one Premier League clash – having the lost the other four.

With pressure mounting among the fan base, a superb solo goal from Raul Jimenez secured the three points and Coady cut a relieved figure after the game.

The captain added: “It’s a massive result. We knew how big it was coming into it, I’ll be honest, after a tough week.

“We knew we had to come here and do the basics well, defend well and stay together.

“We can look at this and say ‘we’ve played better than that this season and lost games’ but it was about coming here and getting the result.

“We said before the game how big it was for us. To come here and win is massive. It’s a tough place to come against a really good team who press you aggressively and high up the pitch.