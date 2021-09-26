Wolves fans and Matt Jarvis drool over stunning Raul Jimenez goal! - WATCH

Lage’s brave team selection seemed destined for failure after his side flattered to deceive in the first half and failed to seriously test the Saints defence.
They marginally improved in the second half before Jimenez latched onto a long ball from goalkeeper Jose Sa just after the hour mark.
The striker danced past two defenders and calmly slotted the ball home in front of the away end.
Wolves had to endure some serious Southampton pressure in the closing stages of the game but they stood firm to pick up their second win of the season, with Jimenez’s goal coming only three days before the 10-month anniversary of his injury.