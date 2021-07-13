Bruno Lage's Wolves backroom staff confirmed

Bruno Lage (Getty/Wolves)

Six new members will back Lage in his first season in charge at Molineux, many of whom have worked with the Portuguese boss previously.

Alex Silva will link up with the Wolves boss as assistant head coach, with Luis Nascimento joining as senior professional development coach. Silva held the same role under Lage at Benfica.

Tony Roberts, who worked with Lage at Swansea, takes the mantle as goalkeeping coach, with Carlos Cachada taking on the role of first-team fitness coach.

Jhony Conceicao worked with the 45-year-old at three separate clubs, including the Swans and Sheffield Wednesday, and now heads to Wolves as head of coaching strategy. Diogo Camacho has been named first-team analyst.