Rui Patricio departs Wolves for Roma

Wolves have confirmed Rui Patricio's exit, with the experienced goalkeeper departing for Jose Mourinho's AS Roma.

Rui Patricio of Wolverhampton Wanderers. (AMA)

The Portuguese shot-stopper departs having been an integral member of Wolves' Premier League side, joining back in 2018.

He joined from Sporting Lisbon after cancelling his contract in the Portuguese capital following an attack by supporters. A fee of £16m was eventually agreed between the clubs.

Patricio made more than 125 appearances for Wolves, keeping 37 clean sheets in total. He leaves for an undisclosed fee thought to total around £10m, with Bruno Lage's side set to announce his replacement this week, in the shape of Olympiakos 'keeper Jose Sa.

Patricio had been linked with a move to Serie A throughout the summer, with Jose Mourinho considering the 33-year-old a key target at the Stadio Olimpico.

