Steve Bull: I'm still baffled by Nuno's Wolves exit

An emotional Nuno Espirito Santo the head coach / manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers blows a kiss to the fans at full time on his final game in charge of the team. (AMA)

I can only think that Wolves have someone in mind they want to take the club forward and who they think is better than Nuno to do that.

Yes, some of the football this season might not have been what we’d been used to during Nuno’s first three years in charge but I still think he was doing a brilliant job with what he had got and the injuries he’s had to deal with.

But they’re now looking for a new head coach and there’s understandably some big names mentioned. A few people have talked about people like a Frank Lampard or Steven Gerrard but I think you’d need a bit more experience than that. Yes, they’ve done well but they’ve only got two or three seasons under their belts as managers.

If it’s someone like Bruno Lage then they’ll be coming into a brilliant club with a superb fanbase and prospects. Who knows, maybe even a Zinedine Zidane? The thing is nowadays is that a club like Wolves in the Premier League will be attractive to some really big names. They’d be coming to a big club with a superb fanbase and big names will want to come to Wolves.

Whoever comes in, Wolves have to pick the right one, it’s an important summer for the club. There’s going to be players going out and coming in and I think a timeframe of two-to-three weeks is ample to make the right decision and still have time to get players in as well.

There has been talk of a possible £35million move for Ruben Neves. I don’t think they would be selling him on the cheap if that was the case – he’s a world class player and £35m is going to be a lot of money in this transfer window.