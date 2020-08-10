Menu

Europa League QF: Wolves v Sevilla - Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah preview

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Joe Edwards spoke to Nathan Judah following Nuno's pre-match press conference ahead of the Europa League QF vs Sevilla.

The boys give all the news coming out of the camp with Wolves just three wins away from Champions League football next season.

Ruben Neves also spoke to the media on the eve of the big match and was in bullish mood.

With Jonny missing due to his devastating ACL injury, the club are united to put on a special display for him and the fans.

