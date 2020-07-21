Nuno delighted with improvement as Wolves in charge of Europa League destiny

Nuno's charges moved back up to sixth in the Premier League with a 2-0 win over the Eagles - Daniel Podence and Jonny Castro Otto the scorers.

It means that another success at Chelsea on the last day of the season on Sunday will seal a Europa berth, while they have also surpassed last season's points tally, now on 59 compared to 57.

And Nuno was particularly pleased with that feat as he said: "That's the idea.

"So many times, when I listen back to myself, I repeat the same words about improving and building.

"It's looking for the next challenge, and we have embraced it since the beginning.

"We have clearly improved. With one game to go, we have already overcome the points from last season, so the improvement is there.

"It pleases me a lot, and the credit is all for the players because it has been a very long and tough season - almost one calendar year.

"Every day, the boys work hard and try to become better. So, I think it's a fair reward for us as a group, to have more points than last season."

Wolves did not perform all that well against Palace but got the job done thanks to two well-taken goals.

Podence's close-range header came shortly before the break while Otto wrapped things up with a lovely finish.

"It was better in the second half, much better in the second half," said Nuno.

"The first half was very slow. Palace created a lot of problems, we lost a lot of balls, and they had counter-attacks.

"We should have improved on the possession, and in the second half it was much better possession and organisation, and the second goal closed the game."

Joao Moutinho found Matt Doherty with a brilliant pass in the build-up to the first while Adama Traore tore through the Palace defence for the second.

And Doherty - now on five assists for the season - said: "Ever since he (Moutinho) has come to the club I've been making those runs and he's been picking me out.

"He's an absolutely world-class midfielder with world-class vision. If you're clever enough to make the runs he'll pick you out. The weight of the pass was perfect."

Nuno added: "A lot of credit to the players in such a complicated season, with all the issues with the pandemic, but the willing and belief of the players is incredible.

"We have to rest and we have a tough game on Sunday. Let's prepare it well."