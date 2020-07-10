Wolves' potential Europa League quarter-final opponents confirmed

Nuno's men first have to progress through their round of 16 tie against the 2019/20 Greek champions Olympiacos before the prospect of a last eight tie.

Wolves and Olympiacos are locked at 1-1 ahead of the second leg, which is confirmed to be taking place at Molineux on August 5 or 6.

The draw in Nyon also confirmed that, should they progress beyond the last eight, Wolves would face either Manchester United or LASK or FC Copenhagen or İstanbul Başakşehir in the semi-final.

This season's Europa League quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place as a straight knockout tournament in Germany next month.

The ties will be split between Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.

Should they progress beyond Olympiacos, Wolves' quarter-final contest against five-time winners Sevilla or Roma will take place on August 10 or 11.

The semi-final dates are the 16th and 17th of the same month, and the final will take place in Cologne on August 21. Wolves will be the home side if they make the final.