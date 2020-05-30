Wolves supporters offered ticket refunds

Season-ticket holders will be issued ‘pro-rata credit’ towards their 2020/21 season ticket, or they can request a refund instead.

It comes after top-flight chiefs confirmed this week the rest of the 2019/20 campaign will be played without fans in attendance because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A club statement from Wolves read: “Season ticket holders, that will no longer be able to attend the remaining four home league fixtures of the season, will be issued pro-rata credit towards their 2020/21 season ticket. This credit will be automatically applied at renewal, so supporters will not need to take any proactive measures to ensure that this happens.

“Season ticket details for the 2020/21 season will be communicated when there is more clarity on when fixtures will be played and when government and Premier League guidance allows spectators to attend sporting events.

“Any season ticket holder that wishes to request a refund, instead of receiving credit towards their 2020/21 season ticket, will be able to do so.

“Details on how to request this refund will be emailed to all season ticket holders in the next 14 days.”

People who had purchased tickets for the home game against Bournemouth, which was originally supposed to take place on March 22, have been contacted to arrange credit for a future Molineux match, but they can also request a refund.

Those who had bought tickets for the away trips to West Ham and Villa will be refunded in the next seven days, too, while those with hospitality and mascot packages will be contacted by the club as soon as possible.

Wolves are not currently issuing refunds for the Europa League last-16 second leg against Olympiacos and waiting to hear more about the competition from Uefa.

The club added: “It is with a heavy heart that Wolves are communicating a policy on match and season tickets for games that have been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone at Wolves shares the deep disappointment of our supporters at the prospect of playing matches at Molineux, and away from home, without our incredible fans with us.

"However, we will do everything we can to help them feel as close as possible to the action, and we know they will be supporting us all of the way – with every pass, every tackle and every goal.”