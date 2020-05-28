Wolves’ golden nights are brought to book

So, it is only fair that a book is being put together on the special night matches Wolves have played over the years, and even the ones that are remembered for the wrong reasons.

Clive Corbett and Steve Gordos are working together on a new book with the working title Golden Glow – and they are looking for fans to be a part of it as well. If they want to, supporters can even choose a night away game, with the European trips this season capturing the imagination.

“It’s a piece of work we’re well on with now – more than 60 matches so far, from the ‘50s up until the Espanyol game in February. But the idea is that people choose them, at Molineux or away,” said Corbett.

“For example, one man included in the book, Brian Woodall from Kingswinford, wrote about Wolves v Honved and how he remembers watching it on the TV while at a cricket presentation in Dudley. It may be a game you remember for a particular reason – their wife going into labour or perhaps something a bit more random.

“The first floodlit match was in 1953 against South Africa, but the choice is wide open – whether you remember that match for the right or the wrong reasons.”

Corbett and Gordos have previously collaborated on Golden Balls – the story of Wolves’ hat-trick heroes. Corbett has also penned Those Were the Days, Out of Darkness and Mike Bailey’s Valley Wanderer, while former Express & Star sports editor Gordos has written about Wolves’ 1953/54 title-winning season and each of Peter Broadbent, Peter Knowles and Derek Dougan – with Dave Harrison for the latter.

Former players are also offering their contributions, with club greats John Richards and Kenny Hibbitt choosing the clash with Leeds when Wolves denied them the double in 1972.

“Steve and I have done a few Wolves books. I did ‘64 to ‘77, then ‘77 to ‘90. He’s done Peter Knowles, Stan Cullis and many more,” added Corbett.

Advertising

“This had been in my mind for a while, and what sparked it into life was the Villa game at home in the Championship and then the Man United game in the FA Cup. The atmosphere was so special on both of those nights and there is just something about matches under floodlights with Wolves.

“It was an old idea, having a few ideas scribbled onto paper, which has come to life over the past few years. And with the lockdown, it’s allowed me to get really stuck into it all.”

This season’s 3-2 win over Manchester City is one of the matches written about already while the 1957 victory against Real Madrid is among the earlier inclusions. To get involved, contact Corbett by emailing gpbooks@hotmail.co.uk