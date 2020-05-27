Wolves plan to extend Molineux stands in stadium vision

It is believed the club are focusing on making gradual improvements to the ground as they aim to retain its unique character.

Wolves have just had planning permission granted by Wolverhampton Council for a new temporary stand, between the Sir Jack Hayward and Steve Bull stands.

It will be made up of 500 seats and boost the overall capacity above 32,000.

Some supporters, though, have asked why a redevelopment of the Steve Bull stand – the oldest at the ground – cannot happen now given the fact fans will not be able to attend games for the foreseeable future because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Steve Bull stand at Molineux Stadium home of Wolverhampton Wanderers (AMA)

And it is understood such a move would not see any return on the investment for club owners Fosun until decades down the line, so the intention is to make numerous small improvements to each stand rather than knocking them down and starting again.

It is thought the move – keeping but upgrading the original stands by increasing the number of seats and improving the hospitality offerings – will see the ground keep its unique aura, with staying at Molineux the intention.

The approach will also allow Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad to carry on receiving significant financial backing as they aim to continue being both a Premier League and European force.

For now, Wolves have three years to commence work on the new temporary stand which will see the existing video wall taken down, with a new one being placed behind an uncovered stand.

The finished product will be similar to the Graham Hughes Stand in the south west corner – albeit a bit smaller as that holds around 800. There is no set date as to when work will start just yet due to the Covid-19 outbreak.