Robbie Dennison: This is best side I’ve seen at Wolves

Nuno’s lot wowed supporters with their displays before football was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, rising to sixth in the Premier League and the last 16 of the Europa League.

And Dennison, who made more than 300 appearances for Wolves and scored 49 goals through the 80s and 90s, has no doubts over just how good they are.

“We had a good side for the level we played at, winning the Fourth and Third Divisions, but we didn’t get to the level these boys are at,” he said.

“You run through the team and see the international players they have, the amount of caps they have for good sides like Portugal and Mexico.

“It’s a special group of players that I’ve never seen before in my lifetime down there. It’s great to watch and to see the club moving forward the way it has been.”

Dennison, who also helped Wolves to Sherpa Van Trophy glory in 1988, has watched Nuno’s side regularly over the past few years at Molineux – and he has loved it.

“I saw quite a bit up until the point it all stopped – most of the home games,” said Dennison.

“The last two or three seasons have been special. The standard of play and the quality of players they have there now are fantastic.”

Wolves, of course, are still waiting to hear when they can return to action. Uefa have given the Premier League a deadline of May 25 to make a decision on the rest of the season, with the top-flight clubs set to meet by conference call this Friday.

“I don’t think it will be the same for quite a while in regards to crowds. We’ll see how things go,” added Dennison.