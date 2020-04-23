By the numbers: Stats back up Adama Traore's superb Wolves season

Adding end product to his exceptional physical attributes, the 24-year-old has ravaged defences across the country – and Europe.

And here, we are taking a look at some of the Spaniard’s most impressive statistics for the season so far.

Successful dribbles

When it comes to this aspect of the game, Traore is the best.

That is not my opinion either – it is an indisputable fact.

The Spaniard, after all, has raced past his marker more times than anybody else on this continent.

Traore has managed an incredible 145 successful take-ons in 28 Premier League games.

Only three other players are in triple figures. The other one from this country is Wilfried Zaha, with 136.

Then, somebody called Lionel Messi from Barcelona has 118, while Sassuolo’s former Birmingham City man Jeremie Boga has 106. Wolves’ next best player in this area is Diogo Jota (55).

Traore, on average, beats his man 5.17 times per game.

He is a winger willing to take risks – and he gets the results.

Goals

Traore may still have a bit of brushing up to do in front of goal – he is not the most natural of finishers – but his return has been far greater this term than last. In fact, it has been six times better than in 2018/19 when you count the Europa Legaue too.

Traore’s one Premier League goal last season came from a total of just 19 shots over the course of the campaign.

This term, meanwhile, he has taken 34 shots and scored four goals.

So, while his conversion rate could certainly improve, the numbers show he is now more confident with his shooting, with two of his goals – crackers against Manchester City and Tottenham at Molineux – coming from outside the box.

If you take more shots, you are bound to score more goals.

Traore in action against Tottenham at the beginning of March (AMA)

Assists

As a wideman with such frightening pace, the onus is on Traore to create chances for his fellow forwards.

And he certainly has not let Wolves down.

Joao Moutinho – and rightly so, by the way – gets a lot of credit for the chances he creates with his amazing passing, but it is Traore who actually tops the assists chart for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side in the league.

Moutinho and centre forward Raul Jimenez are tied on six, while the £18million man takes the cake with seven.

It is another drastic improvement from Traore, having only come up with one assist in his debut season in gold and black.

He takes on his marker more than anyone else in Europe, scores goals and provides them – what else could you possibly want out of a winger?

Defensive work

Well, you want them to track back, too, and Traore has done just that.

Having played as a wing-back during the early stages of the campaign, he has become more accustomed to what is needed at the other end of the pitch – making tackles, blocks and clearances.

And while his numbers are not exactly sky-high, they are – again – all far better than they were last term.

In 18/19, Traore made 16 tackles, blocked five shots, made six interceptions, six clearances and four headed clearances.

This time around, he has made 32 tackles, blocked 14 shots, made 12 interceptions, 12 clearances and seven headed clearances.

When you look at the numbers in detail, you cannot deny that Traore has become a far more well-rounded player.