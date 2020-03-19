Wolves delay players’ return to training

Nuno Espirito Santo and his squad were originally due to be back at Compton Park this morning having taken the previous two days off.

But the return has been put back by at least 24 hours, with Wolves hopeful today’s talks might provide further clarity on their long-term strategy.

All 20 top-flight clubs were involved in a conference call this morning to discuss how best to proceed with a campaign currently on hold due to the pandemic.

The Premier League was suspended last Friday until the first weekend in April, but a resumption on that date appears unlikely. Wolves, who sit sixth in the table, are among a large group of clubs who will argue the season needs to be completed.

Uefa’s decision earlier this week to postpone Euro 2020 has given the Premier League greater flexibility in that regard and a number of possible solutions were expected to be discussed.

Tuesday’s Uefa meeting ended with an outline commitment for completing domestic competition across Europe by June 30, though neither is that date set in stone and no new dates have yet been set for the Champions League or Europa League finals.

For the moment, Wolves’ preference is for players to continue to train together, but the club are keeping an eye on the national situation and will take heed of any governmental advice.

A number of other clubs, including Albion and Villa, have opted to close their training grounds in recent days.

Wolves have given every member of staff protective face masks – including those employees who are now working from home.