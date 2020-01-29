WATCH: Wolves fan's delight as hero Steve Bull flies to Jersey for a pint

Ian L’Amy thought he was going for Sunday lunch with family and friends to his local pub, Le Hocq, on the island, only for Wolves’ greatest ever goalscorer to fly in to join the celebrations.

Labourer Ian, who turns 50 on Wednesday, said he was ‘gobsmacked’ to meet his greatest footballing hero.

WATCH: Steve Bull surprises stunned Wolves fan

Advisory - Strong language

“It was a hell of a surprise,” admitted Ian.

“I couldn’t believe it. I just thought I was going for a couple of drinks and some lunch with my wife and a couple of friends.

“When I turned round and Bully was there I was absolutely gobsmacked, dumbstruck. He’s my favourite player of all time.”

Ian admitted he had no idea and said it was the biggest surprise present he had ever had.

“My wife Amanda had arranged it,” he added. “I had no idea, she’s really raised the bar with this one.”

Ian has been a Wolves fan since the age of five but has yet to see his heroes in the flesh, something he hopes to put right soon.

“I’m hoping to get over towards the end of this season or maybe next season but I haven’t been to see them yet,” he said.

Steve Bull jetted in to meet Wolves fan Ian L'Amy

“It started when I was five years old, my next door neighbour was a Wolves fan because his dad was too.

“When we used to play outside together I’d join up with him and became a Wolves fan through that.”

And he said it was a birthday surprise he will never forget. “Steve stayed for lunch and chatted and we had a few ales and a couple of games of pool, it was amazing,” he added.

“He’s a lovely chap, he told me a few of the old stories from his playing days - it was brilliant. He was here for about four hours in all, then it was back off to the airport for him to fly back, it was all a bit surreal really.”

Bully admitted it was one of the more unusual requests he receives - but one he enjoyed immensely.

“It was really nice,” said the 306-goal striker. “He couldn’t believe it when I walked in and said hello!

“It was a case of getting an early flight over from Birmingham Airport, we had some lunch and a game of pool and a chat for a few hours, then back on the plane home.

“I love meeting people like that, it was a real pleasure.”