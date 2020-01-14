Wolves the 25th highest revenue-making club in Europe

It was the first time Wolves have been included in the list, following their promotion to the Premier League, with revenue reported to be £195.5million.

Manchester United remain the top-ranked English club in terms of revenue generated but their 23-year dominance of Deloitte’s Football Money League could come under threat from Manchester City or Liverpool in next year’s table.

United’s earnings of £627.1m for 2018-19 puts them third overall in the table, behind Spanish giants Barcelona (£741.1m) and Real Madrid (£667.5m).

Their closest Premier League rivals are City and Liverpool in sixth and seventh respectively, with City just £88.9m behind.

United, who have been the highest-ranked English club since Deloitte first compiled the Money League survey based on the 1996-97 financial results, are forecasting reduced revenues of between £560-580m for 2019-20, in part due to a second season without Champions League broadcast revenue.