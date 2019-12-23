Wolves boss Nuno: Top four is not on my mind

Nuno’s side are within touching distance of the top four, with almost half of the top-flight season out of the way, after a 2-1 win at Norwich on Saturday.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho believes Wolves are firmly in the race for Champions League football too, but Nuno is sticking with his game-by-game philosophy and not getting carried away.

When asked if a top-four finish is on his mind, Nuno said: “No. Never. We don’t compete for the table. We compete to perform, we judge ourselves on how we do things.

“On Saturday, in the first half we did very bad, and in the second half we did very good. This is the standard. It’s game by game.

“It’s always the same. We don’t look at the table, and we stay humble. No matter what success you have, you have to stay humble and keep working, keep improving.

“Then, things will naturally come where you want because you’ve prepared yourself well to compete.”

Wolves got back to winning ways at Carrow Road after a last-gasp loss to Spurs saw their unbeaten run come to an end.

And Nuno had Rui Patricio to thank for his starring role in the victory.

Todd Cantwell put the hosts ahead in the 17th minute – after Patricio had denied both Kenny McLean and Alex Tettey with fingertip saves.

The Canaries had more chances to add to their lead before half-time too, with Teemu Pukki twice being denied by the Portuguese in one-on-one situations.

Then, in the second half, goals from Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez saw Wolves turn the game on its head and claim all three points.

Nuno, though, being a former goalkeeper, did not want to heap too much praise on Euro 2016-winner Patricio, insisting he ‘did his job’.

“He kept us in the game. But that is his job,” added Nuno. “Last week (against Tottenham), we had a fantastic keeper (Paulo Gazzaniga) against us.

“This time, it was our goalkeeper. This is football. But, like I say, it is his job.”