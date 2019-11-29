Braga 3 Wolves 3 – Europa League player ratings

Rui Patricio

The Euro 2016-winner was not necessarily at fault for any of the goals but, ultimately, conceded three and did not make any major saves. 6

Leander Dendoncker

Looked assured on the ball in the first half but struggled as the pitch got worse. 6

Conor Coady

As skipper and chief organiser, he will be disappointed with the goals Wolves conceded. 6

Romain Saiss

Was marking Fransergio, but then let him go as the Braga man came up with a late equaliser. 6

Advertising

Matt Doherty

Was outdone by Galeno as he set up Paulinho for Braga's second, but Doherty was electric going forward in the first half and got on the scoresheet with a well-taken header. Always a threat in the final third. 7

Joao Moutinho

After a stunning free-kick and near-perfect all-round display at Bournemouth, Moutinho kept things kicking over nicely in the middle of the park, throwing in some lovely bits of skill along the way. 7

Advertising

Ruben Neves

Was unlucky to have the ball take a big deflection off him as Andre Horta opened the scoring. Neves, though, played some good passes and was keen to get forward yet again. 7

Jonny Castro Otto

Started very sharply and set up Jimenez with a delicious cross from the left-hand side. His attacking influence faded a little in the second half. 7

Adama Traore

Nobody knows how to deal with Traore. The Spaniard, once more, caused problems time after time down the right flank. What was particularly pleasing with his performance was how he took his goal, confidently taking on his man and finishing emphatically. 8

Raul Jimenez

A masterclass from the Mexican. Jimenez headed in Otto's cross with aplomb, set up Doherty with a peach of a cross from deep, and then teed up Traore as the Spaniard made it 3-1. He is on 15 goals in all competitions – just two off his tally for the whole of last season. Jimenez just keeps getting better, and if not already, is well on his way to being regarded as one of the best strikers in Europe. 9

Diogo Jota

Jota's goal drought continued, but it was not for the want of trying. The Portuguese consistently asked questions of the Braga defence in the first half. He will get his goal soon. 7

Subs

Pedro Neto (for Jimenez, 69)

Appealed for a penalty but the referee thought he went down too easily. 6

Ruben Vinagre (for Traore, 74)

Put in an inviting cross that nobody was able to get on the end of. 6

Patrick Cutrone (for Jota, 80)

Did not see much of the ball in his 10 minutes on the pitch. 6

Subs not used: Ruddy (gk), Kilman, Vallejo, Otasowie