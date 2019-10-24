Wolves boss Nuno shares hope for next generation

Uefa rules allow children up to 14 to attend behind-closed-doors matches for free with adults accompanying every 10, so Tehelne pole will be packed despite a sanction against Slovan for racism from fans.

Wolves, meanwhile, have only been given 200 tickets, and when asked if the hosts have an unfair advantage, Nuno said: “I don’t know if it’s an advantage.

"My biggest concern and sadness is that (more of) our fans cannot come, as I’m sure there would be thousands here.

“That’s what disappoints me. These young people who are here, someone should explain why they are here, so they can grow up and see racism is the most absurd thing in life.”

The Uefa sanction has disappointed many Wolves fans who feel they are the ones being punished for Slovan’s actions.

Nuno, on if the measure is enough of a punishment for the Slovakian team, said: “It’s never enough. Never enough until we can stop racism. Nothing is enough.

“I don’t like it when it happens, not only football but in life. Racism is a social problem. The punishment is never enough because it’s such a stupid thing that I cannot understand it.”

Slovan have been the surprise package in Group K so far, topping the group after two games, and Nuno said: “I expect a tough game.

"We have had a chance to analyse Slovan. They did well in both of the group games, and we expect a very tough challenge.”

Wolves will be without defender Ryan Bennett after a groin injury picked up in the 1-1 draw with Southampton.