Nuno's thank you to Wolves fans for unwavering support

Wolves host Watford, looking for their first Premier League victory of the season.

It has been a difficult few weeks. The gold and black faithful, though, remain firmly behind Nuno and his players, and the Molineux chief said: “They know.

"They know that there will be good games, bad games, good performances, bad performances, ups and downs.

“It’s football and it’s life, but never, never, never lose your idea of who you want to be with. It’s us – it’s about us.

“It means a lot and this is what we’re here for – to please and to work for the joy and the happiness of our fans.

“Not only now, it’s something that has been building since we started in the Championship two years ago. So, we appreciate it, and we’re very thankful for it.

“Even when we went away in pre-season to Austria (at the beginning), I still remember having 200, 300, 400 people there to support us.

“That was when there was nothing to connect us at that moment – we only had one thing in common: Wolves.

“This is the centre of everything, and so everyone works around the idea of being a wolf and helping us.”

And Nuno says the fans very much have a part to play against the Hornets.

“I am very thankful for the help that the fans have been giving us all this time,” he added.

“They are part of it. You saw it at the last game – the noise that they made in the penalties (against Reading).

“That’s a sign that someone is willing to help you.”