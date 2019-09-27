Wolves' Coady can’t do it all, insists Nuno

Coady was rested for Wolves’ Carabao Cup third-round 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Reading having played every minute of their previous 78 games.

Since sitting out January 2018’s FA Cup third-round replay against Swansea, the club captain had been an ever-present for Nuno’s side in all competitions. But with Wolves adding Europa League football to their Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup commitments this term Coady was moved to the bench on Wednesday night. Nuno praised Ryan Bennett for his return to the starting line-up in place of the club captain.

But Coady is anticipated to return to the starting line-up for the visit of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

When asked about Coady Nuno said: “It was impossible to make four competitions. It was a challenge but very tough.

“He did not play but Benno played there and played good.”

Nuno gave debuts to development squad quartet Bruno Jordao, Taylor Perry, Luke Cundle and Meritan Shabani on Wednesday.

But goalscorer Jordao (ankle) and Shabani (knee) were both stretchered off the field.

Academy product Morgan Gibbs-White made his sixth start of the campaign while defender Jesus Vallejo made his fifth appearance of the season.

And Nuno says he will give chances to young players in all competitions as they aim to pick up their first Premier League win of the season over Watford.

He said “It is important in all competitions (to give youngsters a chance).

“When you have the chance and you have the confidence on the ball if you are ready to play, you will play.”

“Then it is up to you to manage your future.”

Jordao joined from Wolves’ Europa League rivals Sporting Braga in the summer and his injury, unlike Shabani’s, is expected to be a short-term one.

For Nuno, the key to Jordao’s impact before he was carried from the field in the 42nd minute was due to having his young players train with his first team of a regular basis.

He said: “Not only the goal. This boy is playing the same shape we play, they train with us on a daily basis and know their tasks.

“They have a lot of talent but to mix it and play organised football is the best option and they did well.”