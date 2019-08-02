Nuno pleased with Wolves reaction

Wolves fell behind to a Ryan Bennett own goal but bounced back immediately through Raul Jimenez and then coasted to a 4-1 win on the night.

It was an entertaining evening in Belfast, soured by the sight of Raul Jimenez hobbling off injured after he had netted twice.

Nuno said: "It was tough, we knew we were going to find a very organised team.

"(They were) difficult to break, we moved the ball and suddenly got a goal. That moment the team was not expecting that to react immediately, we acted very good to the situation of the own goal.

"We reacted fast and good and after that managed the game much better."

"It's about getting ready for what's coming for us in the future. We try to improve and take any chance we have.

"They did their best but I think we controlled the game.

"We tried things, tried combinations, tried inside and outside and find ways to score. I think we did a good job on that aspect - we scored goals."

Jimenez took his two goals brilliantly but then hobbled off, which will certainly be a worry to the Wolves boss.

Nuno said: "He didn't have too much time without (playing). We have to be careful to manage the right moments for him to get back in shape and get the full fitness we want.

"Let's see (how he is), it was his foot, let's see how it is."

Wolves face a gruelling 6,000-mile round trip to face Armenia side Pyunik next Thursday in the third qualifying round after they beat Czech Republic outfit Jablonec 2-1 on aggregate thanks to a 0-0 draw in the Czech Republic last night.

That will come just three days before Wolves' Premier League opener away at Leicester City on Sunday, August 11.

Nuno said of the prospect of a long journey so close to the start of the league season: "We have to prepare and recover well for the trip. It will be tough but we'll be ready.

"We have to prepare it well and start thinking about it now.

"We know what we're going to face."