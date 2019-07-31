Wolves keeper Will Norris joins Ipswich on loan

The keeper has moved to the Portman Road side, managed by ex-Wolves boss Paul Lambert, on a season-long loan.

He will challenge Czech Republic keeper Tomas Holy, who moved from Gillingham earlier this summer, for the keeper's jersey.

Norris, aged 25, said: "Ipswich is a massive club and this is a good opportunity for me.

"When my agent told me about the interest it was an easy decision to come here. I don't know any of the lads but this is where I wanted to sign.

"The club has already signed a good goalkeeper in Tomas Holy, but I'm here to battle for the starting spot and I'm looking forward to it.

"I'm hungry to play games and I'm eager to get going."